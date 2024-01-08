Shiv Sena disqualification case: Landmark verdict expected on Jan 10

Mumbai: In what would prove to be a big development in Maharashtra politics and a reference-point for India’s law-making bodies, Speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to deliver the verdict vis-a-vis the disqualification petitions filed by the two factions of Shiv Sena, by Jan 10.
Over the past few months, Narwekar, the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has heard the cross-petitions filed by the Shiv Sena groups led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.
The Supreme Court had given the Speaker time till January 10, 2024 to decide on the disqualification pleas.
In June-July, 2022, the Shiv Sena saw a split with senior leader and minister Shinde becoming the Chief Minister with the help of BJP after dislodging Thackeray, who headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Shinde is among those who are facing the disqualification proceedings.
BJP veteran Devendra Fadnavis, who is a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, was asked by the BJP high-command to become the Deputy Chief Minister and strengthen the alliance.
Further, the BJP has stonewalled against eventualities with the June-July 2023 split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP with his nephew Ajit Pawar staging a rebellion and becoming Deputy Chief Minister.
The disqualification pleas of the two NCP factions are to be decided by January 31, 2024.
As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, Narwekar — who is a lawyer by training and profession — now has to write the order on the disqualification vis-a-vis 54 MLAs based on 34 petitions from both sides. The hearings for this matter were held in Vidhan Bhavan complexes in Mumbai and Nagpur.
On February 17, 2023, the Election Commission had legitimised the Shinde-faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena and allotted the faction the original 'bow and arrow' election symbol too.
On May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court stated that Thackeray's position as Chief Minister cannot be restored as he had resigned before the floor test. However, it had passed strictures on the functioning of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The Thackeray faction now calls itself Shiv Sena (UBT) and uses the flaming torch symbol.
Ahead of the verdict, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut questioned the reported meeting between Shinde and Narwekar.
“…the Speaker is like a judge who has gone to meet the accused (Chief Minister) behind closed doors and have lunch with him. The Speaker has been given this responsibility (disqualification case) by the Supreme Court. This is objectionable,” Raut said.
During the course of the hearings, Narwekar had taken legal consultations with top jurists and Constitutional experts in Mumbai and New Delhi.