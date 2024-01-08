Shiv Sena disqualification case: Landmark verdict expected on Jan 10

Mumbai: In what would prove to be a big development in Maharashtra politics and a reference-point for India’s law-making bodies, Speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to deliver the verdict vis-a-vis the disqualification petitions filed by the two factions of Shiv Sena, by Jan 10.

Over the past few months, Narwekar, the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has heard the cross-petitions filed by the Shiv Sena groups led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

The Supreme Court had given the Speaker time till January 10, 2024 to decide on the disqualification pleas.

In June-July, 2022, the Shiv Sena saw a split with senior leader and minister Shinde becoming the Chief Minister with the help of BJP after dislodging Thackeray, who headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.