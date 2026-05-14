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Verdict on Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case involving Sunetra Pawar's brother delayed to June 16

The Special CBI Court had earlier scheduled the verdict for May 16, but it has now been deferred by a month.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 18:09 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 18:09 IST
IndiaMaharashtrasunetra pawar

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