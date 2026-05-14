Verdict on Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case involving Sunetra Pawar's brother delayed to June 16

<p>Mumbai: The verdict in the sensational 20-year-old Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case, in which veteran politician and former minister Padamsinh Patil — brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/sunetra-pawar-resigns-as-rajya-sabha-member-after-baramati-bypoll-victory-3993648">Sunetra Pawar</a> — is among the accused, will now be delivered on June 16.</p><p>The Special CBI Court had earlier scheduled the verdict for May 16, but it has now been deferred by a month.</p><p>It may be mentioned that Pavanraje Nimbalkar’s son, Omprakash Bhupalsinh alias Omraje Nimbalkar, is the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Dharashiv, formerly known as Osmanabad.</p><p>The Patil and Nimbalkar families are related to each other.</p><p>Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi were shot dead at Kalamboli in Raigad district on June 3, 2006, in an incident that triggered a major political controversy in Maharashtra.</p><p>According to the prosecution, Patil allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Nimbalkar due to his rising political influence in Dharashiv district in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.</p><p>The investigation was initially conducted by the Raigad police before being transferred to the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) and later to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p>.Karnataka Assembly disqualifies Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni after conviction in Goudar murder case.<p>The CBI framed charges against nine persons, including Patil, who had at one point served as Maharashtra’s Home Minister. One of the accused later turned approver in the case.</p><p>The trial concluded before Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar, who presides over the Special CBI Court.</p><p>A total of 128 witnesses, including social activist Anna Hazare, deposed before the court during the course of the trial.</p><p>During his deposition, Omraje Nimbalkar told the court that relations between his father and Patil had deteriorated and that his father had even lodged police complaints against him.</p><p>He also stated that although his father had initially risen politically with the support of the accused — becoming director of the Terna Sugar Factory and later the Osmanabad District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd — tensions emerged over his growing popularity in the region.</p><p>Other accused in the case include Latur-based businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former state excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, Bahujan Samaj Party worker Kailash Yadav, and alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh and Chote Pandey.</p>