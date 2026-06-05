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Veteran Congress leader Anantrao Thopte passes away at 93

Thopte is survived by his son, Sangram Thopte, a former Congress legislator from Bhor, who is now with the BJP.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 03:58 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraDeath

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