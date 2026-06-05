Veteran Congress leader Anantrao Thopte passes away at 93

<p>Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> minister Anantrao Thopte, a six-time MLA from Bhor in Pune district, passed away on Thursday. He was 93.</p><p>With his passing away, Maharashtra has lost one of the last surviving leaders from a generation that shaped the state's cooperative movement and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> politics for decades.</p><p>Thopte is survived by his son, Sangram Thopte, a former Congress legislator from Bhor, who is now with the BJP. </p>.Maharashtra council polls | Mahayuti urges rebel candidates to withdraw from race; MVA faces withdrawals.<p>One of the prominent Congress faces in western Maharashtra, Thopte was regarded as a key rival of veteran leader Sharad Pawar in Pune district politics during the peak of his political career.</p><p>During his long political innings, Thopte held several important portfolios, including Higher and Technical Education, Transport, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, in successive Congress-led governments. He served as a minister for nearly 14 years and was at one stage considered a contender for the Chief Minister's post. His political fortunes, however, suffered a setback after his defeat in the 1999 Assembly elections.</p><p>Condoling his death, Pawar described Thopte as a leader who enjoyed the trust of the people of Bhor and made significant contributions across several departments.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Thopte's contribution to the cooperative, banking and dairy sectors was immense. He credited the veteran leader with playing an important role in strengthening the dairy industry and promoting institutions such as Mahanand Dairy. Fadnavis also remembered him as a bold and forthright politician who worked closely with several chief ministers.</p><p>NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said Thopte had rendered invaluable service while handling multiple portfolios and maintained a close bond with the people of Bhor throughout his public life.</p>