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Homeindiamaharashtra

Veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta passes away at 91

Besides directing Marathi films and theatre, she had also essayed roles in Parallel cinema like Kalyug, Party, Pestonjee.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 01:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDirector

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