Veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta passes away at 91

<p>Mumbai: Marathi film and theatre legend Vijaya Mehta passed away on Tuesday night.</p><p>Besides directing Marathi films and theatre, she had also essayed roles in Parallel cinema like Kalyug, Party, Pestonjee. </p><p>She was 91.</p> .<p>She is survived by two sons and a daughter. </p><p>Condoling her death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "The sad news of the demise of Vijaya Mehta, the celebrated face of theatre and the silver screen and a veteran producer and director on the Marathi stage, is heartbreaking. </p><p>Initially leaving her mark through acting, she went on to direct numerous plays. She nurtured one outstanding theatre artist after another. Her roles in films became legendary. With her passing, a face that represented an entire generation has slipped behind the curtain of time”.</p><p>Veteran actor and mentor Anupam Kher said she was one of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being.</p> .<p>“I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again. She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity,” he said. </p> .<p>Vijaya Bai, as she was affectionately called, was among the founding members of Mumbai-based theatre group Rangayan, which she established alongside celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shriram Lagoo. </p><p>Born Vijaya Jaywant on 4 November 1934 at Baroda, she graduated University of Mumbai. She studied theatre with Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban.</p>