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Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command

Sanjay Vatsayan is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nao Sena Medal.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraIndian NavyNavy

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