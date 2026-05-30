Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command

<p>Mumbai: A gunnery and missile systems specialist, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, on Saturday, assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command at a ceremonial parade held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>Prior to this appointment, he served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. </p><p>On assuming charge, he paid homage to the brave hearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation, at Gaurav Stambh, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.</p><p>An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla Pune, the Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988. A specialist in Gunnery and Missile Systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational, staff and training assignments, both afloat and ashore, during his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.</p><p>The Flag Officer has served onboard various frontline warships, including command of Coast Guard ship C-05, Missile Vessels INS Vibhuti and Nashak, Missile Corvette INS Kuthar and Guided Missile Frigate INS Sahyadri. </p>.Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan named chief of Western Naval Command.<p>A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi, the Flag Officer has excelled in key strategic and policy-oriented staff roles. </p><p>He has discharged staff assignments in the Personnel and Plans directorates at Naval Headquarters, including that of the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) on promotion to Flag rank. </p><p>Vatsayan thereafter commanded the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, and served as the Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy and Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.</p><p>He has also served as Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (DCIDS) - Operations and DCIDS (Policy, Plans and Force Development) at HQIDS, playing a key role in coordination of operations, enhancing integration, jointness, force development and framing policies promoting indigenisation in the three Services. </p><p>Prior assuming charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, the Flag Officer was the 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff, responsible for capability development and future readiness of the Indian Navy.</p><p>Vatsayan is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nao Sena Medal.</p>