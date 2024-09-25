Video of crowd gathered at Pope's ceremony in East Timor falsely shared in name of Mumbai on social media

Both these claims were shared on social media.

To verify the truth, the Fact Check Desk performed a reverse search of keyframes from the video. The investigation revealed that the video is from East Timor, where a large crowd had gathered for a ceremony with Christian religious leader Pope Francis.

The video was posted on the Facebook page 'Nigerian Catholics' on September 12 with the caption "Historic Welcome of Pope Francis in East Timor".

Additionally, we found references to Pope’s visit to East Timor on websites like ‘The Conversation’ and news agency Associated Press (AP), which reported that about 600,000 people attended the event.

During the investigation, we also found a live broadcast of the Pope’s ceremony on the Facebook page TVET Entertainment Ofisiál.

According to media reports, the AIMIM leader did indeed organise a rally on September 23 in Maharashtra against the alleged controversial statements made by BJP MLA Rane and Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj.

Thousands of people participated in that rally, but the viral video was not from that event.

PTI Fact Check Desk found in its investigation that the viral video was not of the crowd gathered for a rally in Mumbai organised by the AIMIM leader, but instead shows the crowd from Pope Francis’ ceremony in East Timor.