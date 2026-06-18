Video of people sleeping on Versova beach in Mumbai to beat the heat goes viral

<p>As temperatures continue to rock the city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, purported clips showing people lying around on Versova Beach sparked dialogue among social media users on the prolonged heat spell the city and nation are witnessing. </p><p>The clips showed hundreds of people, including men, women and children, seen lounging on mats spread across the area of the beach, converting the space into a sleeping area for a time period to battle the heat. </p><p>Such instances initiated discussions around the intensity of heat and humidity levels in Mumbai, with the city witnessing one of its driest spell in years. </p>.BMC tightens water curbs as Mumbai lake levels fall to 10.35%.<p>Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) officials conducted an inspection at the area after noticing a large number of people spending their nights there, <em>Free Press Journal</em> reported.</p><p>The interactions revealed that most of them were residents of the nearby Indira Nagar locality, and had taken refuge under the skies the heat inside their tin-roof houses had become unmanageable.</p><p>The water stock in Mumbai dropped to 10-12 per cent of its total capacity as the El Niño delayed the Southwest Monsoon, following which a 10 per cent water cut has been implemented across Mumbai since 15 May by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).</p><p>Earlier in June, <em>PTI</em> reported residents of several localities in Navi Mumbai took part in spontaneous late-night protests against the state-run electricity company, asking it to ensure uninterrupted power supply</p>