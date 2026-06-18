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Video of people sleeping on Versova beach in Mumbai to beat the heat goes viral

Such instances initiated discussions around the intensity of heat and humidity levels in Mumbai, with the city witnessing one of its driest spell in years.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHeatTrending

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