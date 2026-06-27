Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Video shows Shiv Sena MLA 'discussing commission' with contractor; he claims doctoring

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the video exposed the loot of public money in the name of development, and asked whether the poaching of MLAs and MPs by the ruling parties was linked to this corruption.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us