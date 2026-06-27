Video shows Shiv Sena MLA 'discussing commission' with contractor; he claims doctoring
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the video exposed the loot of public money in the name of development, and asked whether the poaching of MLAs and MPs by the ruling parties was linked to this corruption.
हे आहेत तुमच्या मित्रपक्षाचे आमदार राजेश क्षीरसागर! यापूर्वीही महायुतीच्या नेत्यांकडून अनेकदा खुलेआम अशाप्रकारे टक्केवारीची गणितं उघड झाली आहेत. हे बरोबर नाही.. याविरुद्ध 'झिरो टोलरन्स' धोरण अंगीकारा.. आणि या व्हिडीओची गांभीर्याने दखल घेऊन… pic.twitter.com/zWbZBtV1jt