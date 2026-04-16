<p>Latur (Maharashtra): A viral video on Wednesday showed teachers of a private <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/school">school </a>in the district marking examination papers while smoking and drinking at a roadside 'dhaba' (eatery), leading to their termination.</p>.<p>The video, which raised concerns about the teachers' professionalism and overall conduct, circulated widely on social media, creating outrage.</p>.<p>Government education officer Trupti Andhare told reporters that the school management sacked the teachers immediately after the video, apparently shot with a mobile phone, went viral.</p>.<p>"We have sought a detailed explanation from the school," she added.</p>.MP primary school teacher suspended for mimicking PM over LPG prices, uploading video of act.<p>Another Education Officer, Sanjay Kshirsagar, said that he had received preliminary information about the matter.</p>.<p>"If the misconduct is confirmed, a formal inquiry will be initiated," he said. </p>