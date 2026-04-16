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Video shows teachers marking exam papers at dhaba while smoking and drinking; sacked

The video, which raised concerns about the teachers' professionalism and overall conduct, circulated widely on social media, creating outrage.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraexamination

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