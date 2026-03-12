<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received bomb threat on Thursday via email. This comes amid the ongoing budget session. </p><p>Security protocols were initiated after being alerted about the threat. A police official said that employees and others were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in south Mumbai. </p>.Maharashtra Budget 2026-27 | Fadnavis announces Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver honouring Ajit Pawar.<p>As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.</p><p>The bomb detection teams were at the spot and the search was under way. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>