<p>Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed H.E. the President and General Secretary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mr. To Lam, on his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.</p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Commissioner of Police Mumbai Deven Bharti, Collector of Mumbai City Aanchal Goyal and other dignitaries also welcomed him on the occasion.</p>.India, Vietnam elevate ties to enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership; set $25 billion trade target.<p>During his one-day visit to Mumbai, the Vietnamese President will have a Business Summit with industrialists from the State. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be calling on him. In the evening, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will host a reception in honour of the Vietnamese President and his delegation at Lok Bhavan. The President will depart from Mumbai later tonight.</p>