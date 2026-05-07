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Vietnamese President arrives in Mumbai; welcomed by Governor, CM

During his one-day visit to Mumbai, the Vietnamese President will have a Business Summit with industrialists from the State.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraVietnam

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