Vijay Vaidya, veteran journalist, dies at 82

Mumbai: Veteran journalist Vijay Vaidya passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday morning due to old age, his family members said. He was 82.

Vaidya is survived by his wife, two sons and other family members.

Vaidya's career as a journalist spanned over 60 years. He worked in several Marathi dailies, including 'Sakal' and 'Navakal' in Mumbai. Later, he worked as a columnist in several newspapers, authored books on different subjects and was involved in social work like finding missing children and helping divorcees to settle again.