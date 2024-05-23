Villager thrashed to death with logs after spat in Thane; hunt on for accused

Thane: A man has allegedly killed a 55-year-old villager following an old dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Pacchapur village in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday and a search was on for the accused, inspector B R Kumbhar from Padgha police station said.

The deceased and the accused had a dispute over some land issues. They again had a quarrel over it on Tuesday and the victim then beat up the accused, he said.