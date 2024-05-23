Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Villager thrashed to death with logs after spat in Thane; hunt on for accused

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused caught hold of the victim and allegedly thrashed him with wooden logs, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 08:48 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 08:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: A man has allegedly killed a 55-year-old villager following an old dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Pacchapur village in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday and a search was on for the accused, inspector B R Kumbhar from Padgha police station said.

The deceased and the accused had a dispute over some land issues. They again had a quarrel over it on Tuesday and the victim then beat up the accused, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused caught hold of the victim and allegedly thrashed him with wooden logs, the official said.

The victim collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's son, the police on Thursday registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 08:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT