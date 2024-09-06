Wadettiwar seeks President's rule in Maharashtra over law and order 'breakdown'

Mumbai: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for a "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation, and demanded imposition of President's rule in the state.

Talking to PTI Videos, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly said more than 200 incidents of violence have been reported in the state of late.

"Law and order is just for namesake. The home department is a complete failure. Those in charge are totally immersed in politics and have left people in the lurch," he charged.