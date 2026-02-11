Menu
Wait for DGCA probe to conclude in Ajit Pawar plane crash case, says CM Fadnavis

Describing the DGCA inquiry into the incident as "very important", Fadnavis stressed the need to wait for its findings.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 16:16 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 16:16 IST
