War of words over Dharmaveer: Film based on Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe

Mumbai: A political war of words erupted over Dharmaveer; the film-series based on firebrand Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.
Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, a biographical film on Dighe - was released on May 13, 2022 and its sequel Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane was released on Friday.
Dighe was a close aide of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. He was the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief leader of Shiv Sena.
Dighe, popularly known as ‘Dharmaveer’ was one of the close associates of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray - and commanded respect, following and influence in the Thane belt which neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai.
Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died, aged 50, because of a heart-attack after a road accident in Thane.
At the premiere of the film, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP in the state, sparked off a political tongue-and-cheek.
“This is based on true facts…this is about people whom we have seen, heard and read about…I am sure it would be liked by people,” said Fadnavis, who was accompanied by state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
“….when Dharmaveer 3 comes, I will write the script,” said Fadnavis amid peels of laughter.
However, the comments did not go down well within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
“We know about Dharmaveer…what we know, Shinde and Fadnavis do not know…he was the President of the Shiv Sena’s Thane unit and a good leader. Now with the help of BJP, they are trying to take him above Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is a close aide of the Thackeray family.
Taking a dig at Fadnavis, he said: “Fadnavis is going to write the script of Dharmaveer…what does he know? He should write a film of today’s Aurangzeb…the Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan from Delhi and Gujarat who are out to loot Maharashtra.”
However, Shinde’s party reacted sharply to the comments of Raut.
“Dharamveer 1 is a hit now, Dharamveer 2 is going to be a super hit. This is why Raut is upset,” said Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, a close aide of Shinde. “Balasaheb is Balasaheb… he was the Guru and Dighe was his disciple,” he added.
"Raut also made a film on Balasaheb Thackeray which turned out to be a flop. Raut wants to make a film on Sharad Pawar....they don't even know about Balasaheb, what will they know about Dighe Saheb. Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray always hated Dighe Saheb,” said Mhaske.
“Dighe Saheb got immense love of the public and Uddhav Thackeray never got the love of the public, that's why Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are agitated,” he said, adding: “After Dighe Saheb left us, Raut and Thackeray sent people to ask how much his property was.”
