War of words over Dharmaveer: Film based on Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe

“….when Dharmaveer 3 comes, I will write the script,” said Fadnavis amid peels of laughter.

However, the comments did not go down well within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

“We know about Dharmaveer…what we know, Shinde and Fadnavis do not know…he was the President of the Shiv Sena’s Thane unit and a good leader. Now with the help of BJP, they are trying to take him above Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is a close aide of the Thackeray family.

Taking a dig at Fadnavis, he said: “Fadnavis is going to write the script of Dharmaveer…what does he know? He should write a film of today’s Aurangzeb…the Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan from Delhi and Gujarat who are out to loot Maharashtra.”

However, Shinde’s party reacted sharply to the comments of Raut.

“Dharamveer 1 is a hit now, Dharamveer 2 is going to be a super hit. This is why Raut is upset,” said Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, a close aide of Shinde. “Balasaheb is Balasaheb… he was the Guru and Dighe was his disciple,” he added.

"Raut also made a film on Balasaheb Thackeray which turned out to be a flop. Raut wants to make a film on Sharad Pawar....they don't even know about Balasaheb, what will they know about Dighe Saheb. Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray always hated Dighe Saheb,” said Mhaske.

“Dighe Saheb got immense love of the public and Uddhav Thackeray never got the love of the public, that's why Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are agitated,” he said, adding: “After Dighe Saheb left us, Raut and Thackeray sent people to ask how much his property was.”