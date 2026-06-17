Warkari groups oppose proposed conservation work on Vitthal-Rukmini idols

<p>Mumbai: The Warkari Sampradaya and the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh have opposed the chemical conservation process proposed for June 23-24 on the Swayambhu idols of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the famed temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district.</p><p>The organisations have raised objections to the use of epoxy and silicone-based materials during the conservation exercise and have urged the authorities to reconsider the proposed methodology.</p><p>In a joint statement, the groups claimed that the administration had earlier maintained that the coating applied during the Covid-19 period would remain effective for nearly a decade.</p>.Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row | Saffron leader files police complaint, Congress seeks judicial probe.<p>"The need for another round of treatment within four to five years raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the earlier process," they said.</p><p>The organisations also questioned the circumstances under which what they described as a depression on the feet of Lord Vitthal and deterioration in portions of the Rukmini idol allegedly occurred during the lockdown period.</p><p>According to them, neither the temple committee nor the archaeological authorities have provided a satisfactory scientific explanation regarding the condition of the idols.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh national organiser Sunil Ghanavat argued that artificial chemical coatings could adversely affect the natural properties of stone.</p><p>"If the authorities proceed without taking Warkari saints, mahants and idol conservation experts into confidence, it could trigger widespread opposition across Maharashtra. If the process is carried out despite objections, we will explore legal remedies against the temple committee and the concerned authorities," he said.</p><p>A memorandum outlining the organisations' concerns has been submitted to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, District Collector and the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Committee.</p><p>Among those present at the press conference were H.B.P. Ramkrishna Hanumant Maharaj Veer of the Warkari Paik Sangh, Prasad Pandit, Dharmadhikari of Pragnyapuri Dnyanpeeth, Akkalkot, Chandrakant Ramanashetti of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti, Vinod Rasal of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh and Rajan Bunge of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.</p><p>The organisations cited conservation work undertaken on the idol of Goddess Mahalakshmi at Kolhapur in 2015, claiming that natural and organic materials were used during that process.</p><p>They questioned why a similar approach was not being considered for the Pandharpur idols and demanded greater transparency regarding the proposed conservation methodology.</p><p>Meanwhile, Karveer Peeth Shankaracharya Jagadguru Vidyashankar Bharati Swami reportedly expressed reservations about the use of chemical treatments on temple idols.</p><p>According to the organisations, the Shankaracharya stated that chemical applications could potentially harm idols and therefore should be avoided.</p><p>H.B.P. Ramkrishna Hanumant Maharaj Veer alleged that multiple conservation interventions had been carried out on the idols over the past several years and claimed that these had caused visible damage.</p><p>He further demanded that accountability be fixed before any conservation work is undertaken and warned that religious organisations may seek legal action if any damage occurs during the proposed process.</p><p>The Archaeological Survey of India and the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Committee have not yet responded to the allegations.</p>