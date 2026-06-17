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Warkari groups oppose proposed conservation work on Vitthal-Rukmini idols

The organisations have raised objections to the use of epoxy- and silicone-based materials during the conservation exercise and have urged the authorities to reconsider the proposed methodology.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:29 IST
Maharashtraconservationidols

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