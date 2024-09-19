'Was having fun': Duo arrested for threatening Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan.

The accused reportedly threatened the actor's father in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, said news agency ANI.

The incident took place when Salim was on a morning walk, and the accused approached him and his woman friend. Subsequently, Salim's bodyguard lodged a complaint with the police.

When the two were interrogated based on the police complaint, they said they were having fun.

More to follow...