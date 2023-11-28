Waste management: SC stays NGT order asking Maharashtra to deposit Rs 12,000 crore

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the Maharashtra government to deposit Rs 12,000 crore as compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra government against the NGT's September last year order.

In its order, the tribunal had said the compensation under section 15 of the NGT Act was necessary to "remedy" the continuing damage to the environment caused due to the shortcomings in waste management.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state, told the apex court that the NGT had directed Maharashtra to deposit Rs 12,000 crore.

"Notice... In the meantime, the direction issued by the National Green Tribunal requiring the state of Maharashtra to deposit an amount of Rs 12,000 crore as compensation in a 'separate ring-fenced account' shall remain stayed," said the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.