<p>Mumbai: In what was a delight for naturalists and conservationists, around 75 dolphins were seen swimming together in the Arabian Sea off the Sindhudurg district in the coastal Konkan region of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>The video of the rare sight was shared by state’s Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane. </p><p>“God has generously showered natural stunning beauty upon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Konkan%20">Konkan </a>with breathtaking landscapes, and silver beaches. It's no wonder that tourists are constantly captivated by its charm,” he said. </p>.Dolphin calf rescued, released into sea again in Karnataka.<p>“A recent sighting added to the glory to the natural wealth of Sindhudurg -- a group of 75 dolphins was seen swimming together just off the coast in Malvan. This is indeed a proud and delightful sight. It will surely be a special attraction for tourists visiting South Konkan,” said the BJP MLA from Kankavli constituency in Sindhudurg district. </p>. <p>“Come to Konkan — it is truly our very own,” he added in the brief message. </p><p>The exact date when the video was shot has not been mentioned. </p><p>The Sindhudurg district is spread over an area of around 5,207 sq kms - and commands a sea-shore length of 121 kms.</p><p>The district’s coastline stretches the Arabian Sea, while the Sahyadri mountain range borders its eastern edge, creating a region rich in biodiversity.</p>.Cuban scientists race against time to save fish as old as dinosaurs.<p>The coastal and marine ecosystems of Sindhudurg, which means ‘Fort in the Sea’, include mangroves, coral reefs, tidal flats, and rocky islets, making it one of India’s most ecologically significant marine habitats. The waters here also serve as migratory routes for marine giants like whales and whale sharks. </p><p>The district is home to historic forts, including the grand Sindhudurg Fort built in the 17th century and the notable Padmagarh Fort.</p><p>The dolphins which are sighted here often include Indian ocean humpback dolphin, Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, Blue whale, Bryde’s whale, pantropical spotted dolphin, Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, common dolphin, killer whale, humpback whale, dwarf sperm whale, false killer whale and striped dolphin. </p>