<p>A video showing a group of men stealing suitcases from a moving bus on the Solapur–Dhule highway in Maharashtra has forced the Beed police into action, as the region has reported many such cases.</p><p>The footage shows one of the robbers opening the rear compartment of the Volvo bus and throwing the luggage in a manner that his accomplices catch them. By the time the bus crew realised what was happening, the gang had fled with their loot.</p>.<p>According to reports, the thieves had followed the bus for some distance, and the incident was said to have occurred between Pachod and Yedshi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>Navneet Kanwat, Beed Superintendent of Police, has ordered that surveillance and patrolling be stepped up in the region, and promised that the robbers would be caught. </p><p>The <em>Times of India </em>reported that the Beed police have launched steps to track down the gang involved. The police have instructed local eateries and hotels to monitor their CCTV camera footage, said inspector Ashok Mudiraj. "Hotel and eatery operators have been told to alert us immediately if they notice suspicious movement. We are working on all leads to identify the gang," he was quoted as saying.</p><p>The police have also requested commuters to remain watchful, report suspicious activity, and avoid keeping valuable items in a compartment. "Passengers should avoid stopping at isolated spots and ensure that their belongings are kept securely," officials said. </p><p>Police personnel informed that the gang has used various methods to conduct robberies. When buses stop for dinner, one member would crawl up to the roof, and as the vehicle would resume its journey, the thief would throw the luggage for the other gang members to catch. Whenever the vehicle would slow down ahead of toll plazas or on an uphill route, the robber would climb down and flee. </p><p>The Beed police said they are scanning footage of various CCTV cameras across the highway and eateries. Toll operators, workers, and local informers are being roped in to help nab the robbers.</p>