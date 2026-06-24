Watch | BMC worker falls in open manhole in front of Mumbai mayor during inspection

<p>The southwest monsoon brought <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbaikars-receive-heavy-overnight-rains-200-mm-in-24-hrs-inundates-low-lying-areas-trains-hit-4050224">heavy rainfall across Mumbai</a> on Tuesday causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. As the roads got inundated due to torrential rain, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde stepped out to inspect the affected areas and review preparations to tackle monsoon.</p><p>What she did not expect to see, however, is a sanitation worker of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) falling into an open manhole right in front of her. A video from the scene shows the worker in the manhole up to his waist and people around him rushing to the rescue. </p>.Rain failure leaves farmers staring at crop loss in Karnataka's Chitradurga.<p>Furious at what unfolded at Matunga area, she reportedly reprimanded other officials present at the scene, allegedly threatening the in-charge of the ward with suspension. </p><p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the city received more than 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, and heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning is predicted over the next 24 hours. </p><p>Several commuters complained of delayed services and overcrowded local trains during the morning peak hours, particularly on Central Railway corridors.</p>