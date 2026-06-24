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Watch | BMC worker falls in open manhole in front of Mumbai mayor during inspection

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the city received more than 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsmonsoonMumbaiMaharashtra

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