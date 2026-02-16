<p>A video has recently gone viral on social media, in which a man can be seen sleeping on the railway track at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) station, one of the busiest and biggest railway terminals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. The man was allegedly drunk.</p><p>In the video, he was seen lying with a white bedsheet, and commuters can be heard shouting in order to wake him up as the train was approaching at the platform.</p>.<p>The video further shows that train slowing down while reaching near the man, and continues to honk repeatedly on the track. However, the man still did not get up.</p>.Cash-strapped Jet Airways reports Rs 1,323 cr net loss.<p>This has sparked multiple reactions on the internet. Social media users are responding to the viral video. One user wrote, 'It seems that Bhai Saheb has made friends with Yamraj, that is why drunk Bhai Saheb fell asleep on the track at CSMT." Another responded, "At least one should not go on the track in such a condition," out of concern. </p>