Watch: Fliers dine on tarmac after Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight sees 12-hour delay

IndiGo's flight 6E2195 was slated to take off at around 2:25 pm on Sunday but poor weather forced a diversion and after a considerable delay the flight only took off at 2:39 am on Monday.

The airline kept food packets for the passengers in the bus that would take them to Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where the flight landed at 11:40 pm.

The passengers out of frustration, refused to board the bus, took out food packets and sat near the parked aircraft to eat dinner.