Watch: Maharashtra fishermen protest against proposed solar project at Ahmednagar's Jayakwadi Dam

Previously, they had presented a similar request to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, yet the court directed them to pursue their remedy through the Green Court initially.

The fishermen are asserting that the proposed project would be detrimental to local biodiversity, and would take away their livelihood.

Despite MIDC police issuing prohibitory notices to fishermen to deter them from staging protests, a large number of fishermen have gathered for the 'Jal Samadhi' agitation.