<p>What do you do when you see your wrongly parked vehicle being towed away? Most cases would end with an immediate apology, a challan payment and the vehicle getting returned. But wait, a recent incident surfaced from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>, Maharashtra wasn't this usual. </p><p>In a bizarre incident that has now gone viral on social media, a man chose an uncommon and risky way to protest the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dh-exclusive-parking-violations-10-tow-vehicles-to-prowl-on-12-key-corridors-in-bengaluru-3791698"> towing </a>of his two-wheeler. He sat on his scooter and refused to step down, even as a crane lifted it into the air. Yes, you read that right. And, all this was caught on camera. The footage is now doing rounds on the internet. </p><p><strong>Take a look at the viral video below</strong></p>.<p>The video shows the vehicle being lifted several feet above the ground with the man still seated on it, dangling mid-air as stunned onlookers watched the drama unfold on a busy street. </p><p>According to reports, traffic police were carrying out a routine check against illegally parked vehicles in a crowded market area of the city when they spotted the scooter parked in violation of rules. As officials went ahead to tow it away, the owner broke into a strange protest and shouted, “I won’t let them take my vehicle,” and continued sitting on it even as the crane raised it higher.</p>.'My bike, my rules, my road, my wish': Bengaluru biker 'threatens' car driver, attempts to hit him in viral road rage video.<p>It is yet unreported what happened later and how the matter got resolved. </p><p>As the video rolled out online, netizens reacted with a mix of humour, concern and criticism. "Public: <em>Bhai utar jaa! Guy: Nahi yaar, yeh meri soulmate hai... EMI bhi meri hi bharni hai (Brother get down! No, the scooty is my soulmate and I have to pay EMI too),</em>" read a comment. "The Perfect Citizen Award goes to him," chuckled another. </p>