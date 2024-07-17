Home
Watch | Thousands throng Mumbai's Air India Authority for walk-in job interview

It was reported that the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area, amid the crowding witnessed in Mumbai's Kalina over the posting.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 04:44 IST

Thousands of young people on Wednesday, gathered at the Air India Authority, Mumbai after a job posting was declared with walk-in interviews.

It was reported that the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area, amid the crowding witnessed in Mumbai's Kalina over the posting.

A similar incident had been reported in Gujarat's Bharuch district earlier this month when a stampede-like situation was witnessed after about 800 people turned up for walk-in interviews held by a firm for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar.

Videos of a massive queue, marked by pushing and shoving as aspirants tried to get a toehold on a ramp leading to the entrance of a hotel where the interviews were being held, had gone viral on social media.

More to follow...

Published 17 July 2024, 04:44 IST
