Waze's allegation is a new move by Fadnavis: Deshmukh targets Deputy CM

Reacting to Waze reiterating his allegation against Deshmukh, the latter said, "What Sachin Waze spoke is a new move by Devendra Fadnavis, as a few days back, I had levelled allegations against Fadnavis about how he had three years back given a proposal to me to implicate Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray." "Fadnavis may not be knowing that the Bombay High Court spoke about Sachin Waze that he has a criminal background. He was arrested in two murder cases and is not a person who can be trusted," he said.