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'We don't need this filth here': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Ram Navami incidents

Rane further added that if all religions are treated equally in the country, then similar rules and regulations should be implemented across festivals.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRam Navamireligions

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