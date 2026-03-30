<p>Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday while attending a grand Ram Navami procession organised in Oshiwara commented on the 'unfortunate incidents' happened during the celebrations in the state and said "we don't need this filth here."</p><p>His statement comes on the heels of stone-pelting incident during a Ram Navami procession at Syed Baba Chowk in Shrirampur.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Rane drew a comparison between Eid and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-navami">Ram Navami</a>, alleging differences in how the two occasions are conducted.</p><p>"I simply said that whenever the festival of Eid comes, no one from the Hindu community pelts stones or causes any trouble. But when the Ram Navami celebrations began, these people did not allow our saffron flag to be hoisted and threw stones at Ram devotees," he said.</p>.Ram Navami procession in Kanpur 'pelted' with stones, allege organisers; police term it 'rumour'.<p>Earlier on Sunday, Rane participated in the Ram Navami procession held in the Oshiwara area of Andheri. In the presence of large number of devotees, he stated that if all religions are treated equally in the country, then similar rules and regulations should be implemented across festivals.</p><p>Rane further said, "If anyone feels burned by this, they should go to Pakistan. Anyway, we don't need this filth here."</p>.MP: Curfew in three areas of Khargone after stones hurled at Ram Navami procession, vehicles set on fire.<p>Earlier in January, Rane had warned that any attempt to create disturbances during Hindu festivals would invite strict consequences, while addressing an election rally for the Vasai Municipal Corporation.</p><p>Rane also stated that the Maharashtra government leadership follows a Hindutva-oriented approach and said that those aligned with such beliefs should be visible in the city, while others should leave.</p><p>"The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government, our Chief Minister, and even the city mayor have a Hindutva-oriented mindset. We must celebrate 'I Love Mahadev'. Only those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' should be visible in our city. Others, those who claim 'I love Mohammed', should be sent to their fathers in Pakistan. We need to clear them from here. Therefore, you must remain united as the Hindu community," he said.</p>