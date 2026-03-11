<p>A 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery student allegedly died by suicide at her home in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, leaving behind a six-page note in which she blamed her boyfriend for subjecting her to mental harassment and repeated humiliation.</p><p><br>The student, identified as Stuti Sonawane, was found hanging in her room at her residence in the Antop Hill area on Monday morning. Her parents reportedly became concerned when she did not come out of her room until around 11 am and did not respond to their calls. Suspecting something was wrong, they forced the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.</p><p><br><em>Time of India (TOI)</em> reported that the police said Sonawane’s suicide note is a key part of the investigation. In the note, she described the emotional distress she had been experiencing and alleged that her boyfriend, Fazal Mohammad Khan, had been mentally harassing and insulting her.</p><p><br>Sonawane had met Khan on a dating application. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship that lasted for about one-and-a-half years. However, the relationship later deteriorated, and the two decided to end it and remain friends.</p>.Big Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal in ICU after car crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; suicide attempt suspected.<p>The report added that during the investigation, the police learned that there was another man in Sonawane’s life after the breakup. This reportedly angered Khan and led to an argument between the two. The police said that in a moment of anger, Khan allegedly used derogatory language against her, which deeply affected her emotionally. Sonawane also mentioned this incident in her note.</p><p>The student further wrote that some of her friends were aware of the difficulties in her relationship. According to the note, they would sometimes joke about her situation and remark "We don't want to see you in the fridge,” a comment alluding to a 2022 case of a woman from Mumbai being killed by her boyfriend in Delhi, which reportedly disturbed her, said <em>Times of India</em>.</p><p>Based on the allegations mentioned in the note and a complaint filed by her parents, the Antop Hill police arrested Khan from Worli.</p><p>A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>, including Section 108 for abetment of suicide. Police said further investigation is underway.</p>