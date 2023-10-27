Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil demands special session of Maharashtra legislature to ensure Maratha reservation

Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil - whose hunger strike entered the third day on Friday - has come up with the demand for a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to ensure reservation for the Marathas else threatened to intensify the agitation from November 1.

“Call a special session today, discuss tomorrow, come up with a decision. You must give reservation to the Marathas, which we have been demanding. If not, our team would meet again on October 31 and chart the future course of the agitation,” Jarange-Patil said.

Meanwhile, protests and marches were held across the state to lend support to Jarange-Patil who is undertaking a hunger strike for the second time.