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We have almost finished Maoism in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

“I can say that Maoism is almost finished in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis told reporters after the ‘Half Yearly Conference of Senior Police Officers’ at the Maharashtra Police headquarters in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisMaoism

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