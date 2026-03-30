<p>Mumbai: Naxalism is “almost finished” in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday as the Centre’s March 31, 2026 deadline to end Maoist violence draws to a close. </p><p>“I can say that Maoism is almost finished in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis told reporters after the ‘Half Yearly Conference of Senior Police Officers’ at the Maharashtra Police headquarters in Mumbai.</p> .Trouble mounts for NCP minister Narhari Zirwal as Maharashtra CM Fadnavis flags video as 'serious'.<p>“The promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (to end Naxalism) has been realised,” added Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister. </p><p>Fadnavis was accompanied by Ministers of State for Home Dr Pankaj Bhoyar and Yogesh Kadam.</p><p>Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar were present. </p> .<p>Fadnavis was welcomed by Director General of Police Sadanand Date. </p><p>The CM announced that all those who had worked over three years in the C-60 commando unit — will be conferred C-60 medals. “Naxalism could end because of the measured response of the Maharashtra police and C-60. Several Maoist cadres have surrendered while some have been eliminated,” he added. </p>