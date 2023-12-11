Welcoming verdict on Article 370, Uddhav Thackeray asks about 'full Kashmir'

Mumbai: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict upholding the BJP-led NDA government’s decision to Article 370 which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray hoped that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will be is merged into Kashmir before the elections.

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court…that (abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution) has been our stand,” Thackeray told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the winter session of Maharashtra legislature is underway.