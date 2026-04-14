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Wells covered and secured in Maharashtra's Junnar

Over the past few years, the region has seen leopard-human conflict, as well as leopards straying into villages and farms and falling into open wells.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraWells

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