<p>Mumbai: In a community driven project, 31 wells in Junnar in Pune district has been covered to protect leopards and other animals from accidental falls. </p><p>Junnar houses the Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of iconic Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is also known for its forested landscape.</p><p>Over the past few years, the region has seen leopard-human conflict, as well as leopards straying into villages and farms and falling into open wells. </p><p>With a strong focus on prevention-led conservation, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, is steadily expanding its Open Wells Conservation Project in Maharashtra’s Junnar region. </p>.Female leopard rescued from 35-feet well in Maharashtra.<p>31 open wells have now been covered to protect leopards and other wild animals from accidental falls.</p><p>The Wildlife SOS and MFD covered 11 wells in the last year, bringing the total secured to 31. </p><p>The initiative is now being scaled across high-risk zones under the Junnar Forest Division, including villages such as Otur, Pimpari Pendhar and Pimpalvandi, where leopard movement is high.</p><p>Alongside preventive measures, Wildlife SOS continues to respond swiftly to emergencies. </p><p>Over the past year, six wild animals were safely rescued from wells, reflecting the team’s constant vigilance and on-ground presence, even as efforts remain focused on reducing such incidents altogether.</p><p>To strengthen awareness, field teams engage directly with well owners and local residents to identify high-risk sites and implement practical, long-term solutions. Encouragingly, the initiative has received strong support from local communities. This collective effort has contributed to a noticeable decline in such incidents across the region.</p><p>Mahendra Dhore, Manager- Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Wildlife SOS, said, “Our approach focuses not only on rescue but on prevention & awareness. By working closely with villagers and the forest department, we are addressing the root causes of these incidents.”</p><p>Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Forest Division, added, “This initiative demonstrates how targeted, solution-oriented conservation can create real impact. The collaboration between our teams and local communities has been instrumental in the success of this project.”</p><p>Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stated, “Every well we secure is a step towards ensuring that wild animals can safely navigate shared landscapes. We remain committed to expanding this initiative and strengthening coexistence strategies.”</p><p>Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS, said, “Long-term conservation depends on consistent, science-backed efforts. As Wildlife SOS continues to expand the Open Wells Conservation Project, the organisation aims to further reduce human-wildlife conflict and create safer habitats for India’s wildlife.”</p>