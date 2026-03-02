<p>Mumbai: Thousands of pilgrims from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">India</a> who went to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for Umrah are stranded because the escalating conflict between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>and the United States–Israel alliance has hit the West Asia airspace.</p><p>“Many of the pilgrims who have gone for Umrah from India are facing multiple problems because of the emerging situation,” said Maharashtra State Minorities Commission chairperson Pyare Khan. </p><p>However, Khan expected the situation would normalise in a few days.</p>.<p><strong>Follow our LIVE coverage of West Asia conflict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-3915061">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>According to him, the government is aware of the exact number and details of people who go for Haj because there is a quota and registration. </p><p>“For Haj, there is a countable number of people who go for the pilgrimage. However, for Umrah there is no centralised registration system. Poor people go for Umrah for seven days, 10 days or 15 days with packages starting from Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 and upwards,” he said. </p><p>“Those whose tours are completed are facing problems. They have no money left. They have to take care of accommodation and food till their return,” he said, adding that once case has come to light where the tour operator has abandoned the group. </p>.West Asia conflict | Closure of key hubs in region continues to disrupt flight services: Here is the latest.<p>Khan said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in touch with the Centre.</p><p>Khan will also write to Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju highlighting the issue.</p><p>Khan said he is advising people to contact the Embassies/Consulates in case of any problem.</p><p>When asked about rescue flights, he said it is not possible at this stage since the airspace is closed. </p>