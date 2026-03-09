<p>Mumbai: The energy supply crisis, stemming from the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran, affected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune’s </a>Vaikunth Dham, one of the largest crematoriums. Consequently, the civic body temporarily stopped the gas supply for gas-fired funeral facilities. </p><p>This has led to the closure of gas-based crematoriums; however, electric crematoriums continue to function, as do traditional wood-fire facilities. </p><p>Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) components such as propane and butane are being conservatively used across the country. </p> .Why US 'permitted' India to buy Russian oil amid West Asia conflict?.<p>According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on March 5 directing that available propane and butane be prioritised for domestic LPG supply across the country.</p><p>Spread across nearly 17 acres in Pune’s Navi Peth area, the Vaikunth Dham typically conducts around 20 cremations per day on average—and is one of the city’s largest crematoriums. </p><p>PMC officials said alternative cremation systems remain fully operational.</p><p>The crematorium’s five electric furnaces and its wood-fired facilities equipped with air pollution control systems are continuing operations without any issues. </p>