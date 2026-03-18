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West Asia Conflict | HRAWI appeals for license fee deadline extension amid the LPG supply shortage

The Association has also proposed a staggered payment mechanism, allowing the annual license fee to be paid in four quarterly instalments.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 05:20 IST
MaharashtraLPGWest AsiaMiddle East

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