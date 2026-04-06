<p>Mumbai: The mortal remains of 25-year-old seafarer Dixit Solanki, killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast last month during West Asia war, have reached <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) said on Monday.</p><p>Dixit's father Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali Solanki received the remains at the cargo terminal of Mumbai airport on Sunday, a NUSI member told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.West Asia Conflict | Bombay High Court to hear kin's petition to return mortal remains of sailor who died in Oman.<p>The development came three days after Amritlal and Mitali approached the Bombay High Court, seeking return of the mortal remains.</p><p>Their petition sought directions to the Union Government to expedite the repatriation of the victim's remains claiming lack of clarity from the authorities.</p><p>Dixit Solanki was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.</p><p>The Solankis have demanded that all investigation and forensic records to be shared with them.</p><p>Their petition claimed that the family struggled to get clear answers despite writing several emails to the company that owned the vessel.</p>