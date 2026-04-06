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West Asia conflict | Mortal remains of seafarer killed in Oman drone boat attack reach Mumbai

The development came three days after Amritlal and Mitali approached the Bombay High Court, seeking return of the mortal remains.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 04:45 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraOmanWest AsiaMiddle East

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