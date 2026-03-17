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West Asia crisis disrupts fertiliser production, exports in Middle East as farmers prepare for planting seasons

Oliver Oliveros, Executive Coordinator, Agroecology Coalition said, 'The conflict in Iran highlights the vulnerability of an agriculture system that is overly reliant on fossil fuel fertilisers.'
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafarmersfertilisersExportsWest AsiaMiddle East

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