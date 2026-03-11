<p>Navi Mumbai: In the wake of serious consequences on maritime traffic due to the war involving the US-Israel and Iran, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) at Nhava-Sheva in Raigad district — which accounts for half of India’s container traffic—has introduced relief measures, including a waiver of ground rent/dwell time charges. </p><p>JNPA Chairperson Gaurav Daya is constantly in touch with top officers and stakeholders monitoring the situation 24x7.</p>.Maharashtra: JNPA integrates indigenous HMS and iVTS to enable real-time, data-driven marine operations.<p>“All terminal owners shall give 100% waiver on ground rent /dwell time charges up to 15 days (from 0000 hours on 28 February 2026 up to 2400 hours on 14 March 2026) for containers which were tying inside the terminals from 2 February 2026 or those which had gated in till 0700 hours on 8 March 2026,” according to a circular issued by JNPT’s GeneraI Manager (Traffic) Girish Thomas.</p><p>“All terminal operators shall waive 80 per cent of the reefer plug in charges up to 15 days (from 0000 hours on 28 February 2026 till 2400 hours on 14 March 2026) to those stranded reefer containers loaded with perishable goods, which were tying inside from 28 February 2026 or those or those which had gated in till 0700 hours on 8 March 2026 only,” the circular reads. </p><p>The JNPT has five container terminals -- Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminal (NSFT), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), and GTI-APM Terminal (APM).</p><p>These terminals are operated by a mix of global port operators, including DP World, PSA International, APM Terminals, and JM Baxi.</p><p>In line with the directives issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPS&W), JNPT will provide necessary help and relief, port authorities said. </p><p>Before the fresh measures, the Port and TerminaI Operators and already extended relief to the EXIM community which include facility to store stranded containers in the terminals container yards till the cargo is shipped out, constant consulktation with Customs authorities to facititate storage of Laden containers from other ports destined to Middle East, as temporary transshipment cargo at JNPA terminals.</p><p>JNPA is also providing additional storage area to the terminals for stacking such additional cargo.</p>