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West Asia crisis | Selfish interests, desire for dominance root cause of global conflicts: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief was speaking at the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Vidarbha prant office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nagpur.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 06:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSNagpurMohan BhagwatWest Asia

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