<p>Nagpur: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> said on Friday that selfish interests and the desire for dominance are the root cause of conflicts in the world, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.</p><p>Addressing a gathering in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a>, Bhagwat said that for 2,000 years the world has experimented with various ideas to resolve conflicts with little success.</p><p>His comments came amidst the West Asia conflict.</p><p>The RSS chief mentioned that religious intolerance, forced conversions and ideas of superiority and inferiority still exist.</p><p>Bhagwat was speaking at the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Vidarbha prant office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nagpur. </p><p>He said that India's ancient wisdom teaches that "all are connected and one", and called for a shift from conflict to harmony and cooperation. </p>.'Everyone living in India are culturally Hindu': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>Noting that even modern science is gradually moving towards this understanding, the RSS chief said that dharma cannot remain confined to scriptures, but must be reflected in one's conduct. </p><p>Bhagwat said that discipline and adherence to moral values require sustained practice and often involve personal hardship.</p><p>While India believes in humanity, others believe in the struggle for existence and survival of the fittest, the RSS chief said, reiterating that the world needs harmony, not conflict. </p><p>He said that voices emerging from across the world have said that only India can end the wars because it is the country's nature, adding that it is India's responsibility to restore balance in the stumbling world by giving it the foundation of dharma. </p>