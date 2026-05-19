Western Railway launches mega anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai's Bandra

<p>Mumbai: In one of the biggest anti-encroachment and demolition drives in Mumbai, the Western Railway on Tuesday launched a four-day drive to clear the illegal occupation along the Eastern end of Bandra suburban station. </p><p>Garib Nagar, as these slums are known, is on railway land adjacent to the tracks—land crucial to Western Railway’s expansion. </p>.SC refuses to entertain plea over renaming Navi Mumbai International Airport.<p>The land-clearing exercise is linked to Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway’s long-pending fifth and sixth railway line expansion project between Santacruz and Mumbai Central aimed at reducing suburban rail congestion.</p>.<p>It also holds importance for commercial development under the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).</p><p>“Following the Bombay High Court’s directions, Western Railway has commenced the removal of illegal encroachments from Railway land near Bandra station. The drive will continue over the next four days, paving the way for safer operations and critical future infrastructure development,” Western Railway officials said. </p><p>According to it, the demolition drive is a step towards safer and future-ready rail infrastructure. “Police personnel, railway staff, and on-ground workers are working tirelessly to ensure the smooth, safe, and orderly execution of this important demolition drive. Their dedicated efforts reflect a shared commitment to safer rail operations, stronger infrastructure, and better services for the public,” it added.</p><p>According to reports, there are over 700 unauthorised slum dwellings in the area along the overbridge leading to the East side of Bandra. </p><p>As the demolition drive was carried out, residents recalled the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, who had earlier prevented the demolition of the slum. </p><p>The demolition was carried out with a strong presence of uniformed police personnel from the Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP).</p><p>Fire brigade teams, ambulances, and barricading arrangements will also remain stationed at key locations as precautionary measures.</p><p>Some of the slums along the tracks are five to six storey tall. </p><p>Former Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Husain Dalwai said that extremely poor people reside in Garib Nagar. "Was a survey conducted in the area prior to this operation? How can demolition be carried out without a proper survey?” he said, adding that the Bombay High Court order is being challenged in the Supreme Court.</p><p>“If they are citizens of this country, they need a home to live in. No one would live on footpaths or build houses illegally if they had proper shelter. A good government provides a place to live for every citizen,” Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi said. “They belong to this country too. The government should think about this. The bulldozer action that started in Uttar Pradesh has now become a fashion, and it should stop completely,” he added. </p>.Mumbai Zoo to roar again with arrival of Asiatic lions after a decade.<p>BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya thanked Railways and Police for drive. “Demolition of Bangladeshi encroachments at Bandra Terminus is taking place,” he said pointing out that there are 700 illegal structures. </p><p>Mumbai-based real estate expert and political commentator Varun Singh said: “This demolition drive by Western Railway outside Bandra station east is the need of the hour. I have seen such demolition drives in the past too. The Slumdog Millionaire movie girl had a house here, and the media would focus on her. Hopefully this time the slum is gone forever.”</p>