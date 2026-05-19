Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Western Railway launches mega anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai's Bandra

The demolition was carried out with a strong presence of uniformed police personnel from the Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP).
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraEncroachmentWestern RailwayBandra

Follow us on :

Follow Us