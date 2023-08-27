What if we call NDA as 'ghamandiya': Uddhav hits out at BJP ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet

Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister, who played a key role of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, which ruled the state for two-and-a-half-years before being toppled - would host a formal dinner during the I.N.D.I.A meeting.

The two-day meeting is scheduled on 31 August-1 September at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at Vakola in Santacruz area of Mumbai.

Thackeray said that it was sheer “arrogance” on part of Modi to use various names for the grand opposition alliance. “He called I.N.D.I.A as ‘ghamandia (or gham-INDIA’)…what if you call NDA as ‘ghamandiya’ (or gham-NDA),” Thackeray said and pointed out that the NDA is like an “amoeba” which does not have a definite size and shape.