What is stopping the Shinde govt from undertaking caste census: Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: At a time when the Nagpur winter session of Maharashtra legislature is underway, veteran politician Chhagan Bhujbal mounted pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government and asked what was stopping them from undertaking a caste census exercise.

“All are assuring that there would be caste census, people are okay with caste census…then what is stopping them from a caste census...go ahead and do it, the truth and reality would surface,” Bhujbal said addressing amid thunderous applause during the OBC Elgar Mahasabha in Indapur - the third in the series after Jalna and Hingoli.

Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader and the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection minister, has taken a stand contrary to his own government, which is undertaking a massive scrutiny and issuing Kunbi caste certificates to enable Marathas to get reservation under the OBC bracket.