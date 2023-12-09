What is stopping the Shinde govt from undertaking caste census: Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: At a time when the Nagpur winter session of Maharashtra legislature is underway, veteran politician Chhagan Bhujbal mounted pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government and asked what was stopping them from undertaking a caste census exercise.
“All are assuring that there would be caste census, people are okay with caste census…then what is stopping them from a caste census...go ahead and do it, the truth and reality would surface,” Bhujbal said addressing amid thunderous applause during the OBC Elgar Mahasabha in Indapur - the third in the series after Jalna and Hingoli.
Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader and the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection minister, has taken a stand contrary to his own government, which is undertaking a massive scrutiny and issuing Kunbi caste certificates to enable Marathas to get reservation under the OBC bracket.
Bhujbal reiterated the demand to immediately stop the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates as it would lead to gross injustice to other communities covered under the OBC category.
“I have said again and again, we are not against reservations to the Marathas but we would not allow the OBC reservation to be diluted,” he said.
He also hit out at the government for continuously tolerating the ultimatums given by Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has become the face of Maratha reservation agitation. “What language he is speaking…he is threatening the government, blocking entry of politicians to villages, that too selectively…what’s happening,” he said, and counted incidents of Jalna, Beed and Nanded where police personnel were injured.