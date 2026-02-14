<p>Mumbai: In a big statement vis-a-vis the proposed merger of Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), senior leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday asked what is the hurry on the issue of reunification, as the primary focus now is to anoint Sunetra Pawar as the national president. </p><p>“I don't understand why the discussion is always about merger…merger…merger’? The merger can be done today, or even after a month or two. What is the reason for the hurry?” asked Bhujbal. </p><p>“Sunetra Pawar has been made the deputy chief minister…we are in the process of making her the NCP national president…that the the primary agenda…only after that further decisions like merger could be taken,” Bhujbal, the state food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister, told reporters. </p>.Maharashtra | If any link is proved, I will resign, says Narhari Zirwal about bribe case.<p>“There is no point in speaking vaguely. Give time to the new leadership…they will make decisions themselves….party leaders and workers would decide,” said Bhujbal, the seniormost NCP leader, who in the past had been twice deputy chief minister.</p><p>Meanwhile, state NCP (SP) president and MLC Shashikant Shinde’s comments on the merger that sparked off a controversy on the merger issue, refused to comment. “No comments (on the merger issue),” he said. </p>