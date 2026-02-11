Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

What is wrong in inviting Salman Khan to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's event: Eknath Shinde

Shinde said Khan is an Indian national and believes in the country's tradition and culture.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 10:15 IST
Salman KhanRSSEknath ShindeMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us