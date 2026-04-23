Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

What lies ahead for Maharashtra's Baramati in 2029 bypoll?

Speculation around 2029 gained traction following remarks by Jay Pawar, the younger son of Sunetra Pawar and the late Ajit Pawar, who openly spoke about his political ambitions.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraBypollssunetra pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us