<p>Mumbai: Is Maharashtra’s Baramati constituency headed for yet another Pawar-versus-Pawar contest in the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections? Could a possible delimitation exercise split the Parliamentary and Assembly segments, making the political battle even more complex?</p><p>These questions have come to the fore as the Pawar family stronghold went to by-election on Thursday, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar contesting against 22 independent candidates — a poll widely expected to result in an easy victory for her.</p>.Supriya Sule attends Sunetra Pawar’s rally in Baramati, extends MVA support.<p>The bypoll was necessitated by the untimely demise of former deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar (66), popularly known as Ajit Dada. He died on January 28 after the Learjet business jet he was travelling in crashed while landing at the Baramati airfield.</p><p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party working president Supriya Sulesecured her fourth consecutive victory, defeating Sunetra Pawar. Months later, in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar won a record eighth term, defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who was fielded by the NCP (SP).</p><p>Speculation around 2029 gained traction following remarks by Jay Pawar, the younger son of Sunetra Pawar and the late Ajit Pawar, who openly spoke about his political ambitions.</p><p>“People of Baramati want me to contest the Assembly elections in 2029. However, as a grassroots party worker, I will continue to work,” Jay said.</p><p>In the run-up to the bypoll, Jay and his elder brother Parth Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, campaigned extensively for their mother.</p><p>Reacting to this, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that attempts were being made to divide the Pawar family.</p><p>“Against the wishes of the people of Baramati, a Pawar-versus-Pawar contest took place in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. If Jay contests from the NCP in 2029, Yugendra from NCP (SP) could also enter the fray. In that case, such a contest may recur even if people do not want it,” he said.</p><p>“In fact, neither the Pawar family nor the people of Baramati want such a fight. However, certain elements aligned with Ajit Dada’s party are keen on it. This alliance aims to dismantle the legacy built by Sharad Pawar Saheb,” he added.</p><p>Referring to earlier merger talks within the party, Rohit Pawar said, “If Ajit Dada had been alive, a merger would have taken place. In that scenario, I can say with confidence that he would have become Chief Minister in 2029.”</p><p>When asked about the future, Yugendra Pawar said the immediate focus remains on ensuring a decisive victory for Sunetra Pawar. “There is still time for 2029. Delimitation is expected, and there could be changes in constituencies, which may alter the political landscape,” he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s younger brother Shrinivas Pawar, father of Yugendra Pawar, termed the remarks by both Rohit Pawar and Jay Pawar as “unwarranted.”</p>.'Mark of respect': Congress withdraws from Baramati bypoll, clears path for Sunetra Pawar.<p>“Everyone has their views, but there is no need to speculate about 2029 at this stage,” he said, while hinting that Sunetra Pawar may take a backseat in the next election cycle.</p><p>In the evening, when Jay was asked again, he said that he does not foresee a Pawar vs Pawar election in 2029. When asked whether he is hinting a merger of NCP and NCP (SP), he said: "I am too small to speak on such things, the party seniors will decide on that." </p>