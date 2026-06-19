When BEST turns worst: Commuters suffer as civic buses stay off roads after staff strike in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Thousands of daily commuters faced a harrowing time on Friday as only 48 of the civic transport undertaking BEST’s 2,766 buses were on Mumbai’s roads after its employees went on an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands.</p>.<p>The strike by the employees of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/best">Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) </a>undertaking left commuters stranded during the morning rush hour, with long queues seen at bus stops across the city. They later scrambled for already packed local trains, Metro services, autos, and cabs to reach their workplace.</p>.<p>A spokesperson of the civic undertaking said only 48 buses were on Mumbai's roads during the day while some others were forced to return to depots after incidents of stone-pelting and obstruction by striking employees.</p>.<p>BEST is Mumbai’s second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network and carries around 25 lakh passengers daily through its bus services. It also supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in south and central Mumbai.</p>.Explained | BEST employees' indefinite strike: Why they are protesting, key demands, and how will it affect your commute.<p>Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the government, which held talks with workers' representatives, has assured unions spearheading the strike that their demands would be examined sympathetically and an appropriate decision would be taken within the next 8-10 days. He expressed hope the strike would be called off soon.</p>.<p>However, union leaders claimed the strike was 100 per cent successful on the first day.</p>.<p>Both transport and power divisions of the BEST are taking part in the strike. However, power supply to BEST customers in the island city remained unaffected by the agitation.</p>.<p>Many passengers were forced to rely on alternative modes of transport, such as suburban trains, Metro services, autorickshaws, taxis, and app-based cabs, while others reported delays in reaching their workplaces and educational institutions.</p>.<p>"During weekdays, I travel to work by public transport, but today I took my bike out as there were no buses on the roads,” said Sachin Nalawade, who works as a consultant.</p>.<p>The indefinite strike, which started after Thursday midnight, has been called by the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint action committee comprising 12 unions.</p>.<p>BEST Chairman Trushna Vishwasrao told PTI that she has appealed to the striking employees “not to hold the city to ransom and return to work”.</p>.<p>Among the key demands of the employees are the merger of BEST's budget with that of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmc">BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)</a>, a one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST.</p>.Mumbai civic bus services likely to be hit as BEST employee unions announce indefinite strike.<p>The strike commenced despite an ad-interim order passed by an industrial court restraining employees from resorting to a strike and the Maharashtra government's invocation of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), which prohibits the disruption of essential services.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after holding discussions with representatives of workers, Minister Sarnaik said the response from the unions representing striking BEST employees during the talks was positive and expressed hope the stir would be called off soon.</p>.<p>Urban Transport Department secretary Asim Gupta, BEST general manager Sonia Sethi, and other officials were present during the meeting with union leaders.</p>.<p>"The response from the unions was positive and we are hopeful that the strike will be withdrawn soon," Sarnaik said.</p>.<p>The minister said he has directed the BEST general manager to resolve issues that could be addressed at the undertaking level and asked secretary Gupta to submit a report on the long-pending demand for the merger of BEST with its parent body, the BMC.</p>.<p>Sarnaik said Gupta has been asked to examine the proposal pending with the Urban Development Department and submit his findings within the next 8-10 days.</p>.<p>Based on the report, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis </a>and to be attended by the deputy CMs and other senior officials, is expected to be convened to take a final view on the issue, he said.</p>.<p>He said general manager Sethi has been asked to resolve the pending issues at BEST administration level after holding discussions with the BMC Commissioner.</p>.<p>The minister said the government has assured the unions that their concerns would be considered positively and expressed confidence that a lasting solution to the employees' demands could be worked out through dialogue.</p>.<p>Addressing workers after the meeting, leaders of the joint action committee, which represents 12 unions, said they would place the government's assurances before union members and announce their decision on the strike after 8 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>However, a union leader associated with the joint action committee said the employees were unlikely to call off the strike without a written assurance from the government.</p>.Mumbai: Four killed, 10 hurt after BEST bus knocks down pedestrians while reversing.<p>The civic undertaking currently operates over 2,766 buses, most of which are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.</p>.<p>The Mumbai police have warned that legal action would be taken against anyone obstructing civic transport services, damaging BEST property or preventing willing employees from reporting for duty.</p>.<p>The Shramik Utkarsh Sabha and the BEST Kamgar Union, which represent a section of BEST employees, have distanced themselves from the agitation, saying discussions with the administration and the state government were underway to resolve workers’ grievances.</p>