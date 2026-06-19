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Homeindiamaharashtra

When BEST turns worst: Commuters suffer as civic buses stay off roads after staff strike in Mumbai

Both transport and power divisions of the BEST are taking part in the strike. However, power supply to BEST customers in the island city remained unaffected by the agitation.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCBest

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