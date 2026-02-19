Menu
When Shivaji Maharaj drew large crowds during 1666 visit to Aurangabad

His arrival at the then capital of the Mughal province of Deccan drew large crowds, reflecting the growing stature of the Maratha warrior king, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated on Thursday.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 04:29 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraChhatrapati Shivaji MaharajAurangabad

