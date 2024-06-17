White-bellied Sea-Eagle recorded in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai: In what comes as a result of conservation initiatives, the White-bellied Sea-Eagle (Icthyophaga leucogaster) was recorded in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the green lung of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region.
This brings the total number of recorded avian species in the region to 233 - further enriching SGNP’s ecological heritage.
The White-bellied Sea-Eagle was recorded in May 2024 during the Bird Count at SGNP conducted in association with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the premier nature conservation organisation.
“The active involvement and careful work of our dedicated volunteers significantly contribute to our knowledge of avian biodiversity in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS). The recent discovery of the White-bellied Sea-Eagle underscores the significance of these bird counts and the valuable data they yield for conservation efforts,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.
“The White-bellied Sea-Eagles are commonly observed in inshore seas, islands, coastal regions, estuaries, and terrestrial wetlands. They nest in forested areas, woodlands, and rocky terrain, and there is a possibility that they are nesting in SGNP,” said Asif Khan from the BNHS Programmes Team.
The BNHS, began monitoring the birds in SGNP and TWS in February 2021, through a citizen science programme called the “SGNP Bird Monitoring Programme or SGNP Bird Count” for short.
Under this programme, BNHS conducts a Bird Count every month at various locations in SGNP and TWS. The count takes place every month with the help of BNHS members, bird watchers and other volunteers.
Published 17 June 2024, 01:30 IST