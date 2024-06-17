White-bellied Sea-Eagle recorded in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai: In what comes as a result of conservation initiatives, the White-bellied Sea-Eagle (Icthyophaga leucogaster) was recorded in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the green lung of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region.

This brings the total number of recorded avian species in the region to 233 - further enriching SGNP’s ecological heritage.

The White-bellied Sea-Eagle was recorded in May 2024 during the Bird Count at SGNP conducted in association with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the premier nature conservation organisation.